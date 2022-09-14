Dr. Raphael has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Raphael, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Raphael, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Dr. Raphael works at
Locations
Digestive Health Associates26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 510, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 406-2400
Digestive Health Associates11900 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 307, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-8380
Digestive Health Associates30055 Northwestern Hwy Ste 250, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 985-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen. Dr Raphael a couple of times explained everything to me And took the time to make make sure I was happy with my concerns Thank you for your help
About Dr. Michael Raphael, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
