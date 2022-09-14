Overview

Dr. Michael Raphael, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Raphael works at Digestive Health Associates in Novi, MI with other offices in Warren, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.