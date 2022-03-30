See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orchard Park, NY
Dr. Michael Rauh, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (79)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Rauh, MD

Dr. Michael Rauh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Rauh works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rauh's Office Locations

    BrookBridge
    5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 204-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Occupational Injuries Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Dr. Rauh took the time to carefully explain what's going on with my knee. He's very knowledgeable, kind, and considerate. Fortunately, my condition will be solved with PT alone. I highly recommend Dr. Rauh, and all of his staff are very professional and thoughtful as well.
    Meg W. — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Rauh, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205985645
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Internship
    • Erie County Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Bonaventure University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rauh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rauh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rauh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rauh works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Orchard Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rauh’s profile.

    Dr. Rauh has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauh.

