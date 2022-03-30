Dr. Michael Rauh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rauh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rauh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Rauh, MD
Dr. Michael Rauh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Rauh works at
Dr. Rauh's Office Locations
-
1
BrookBridge5959 Big Tree Rd Ste 108, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 204-3200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC Health Plan
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rauh?
Dr. Rauh took the time to carefully explain what's going on with my knee. He's very knowledgeable, kind, and considerate. Fortunately, my condition will be solved with PT alone. I highly recommend Dr. Rauh, and all of his staff are very professional and thoughtful as well.
About Dr. Michael Rauh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1205985645
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Erie County Medical Center
- St. Bonaventure University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rauh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauh works at
Dr. Rauh has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.