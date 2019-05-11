Overview

Dr. Michael Ravitsky, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Ravitsky works at The Medical Group Of South Florida in Jupiter, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.