Dr. Michael Ravitsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Ravitsky, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Health Science College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Ravitsky works at
Locations
The Medical Group Of South Florida1094 MILITARY TRL, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 622-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ravitsky is a kindly thorough and compassionate Dr. He took a lot of time with me and explained things simply but deeply. I recommend him 1000%. The office is amazing. The front desk ladies are great and very sweet. My nurse was Wafa. If you should have her consider yourself fortunate. She is THE BEST. :A GIFT FROM GD
About Dr. Michael Ravitsky, DO
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1578502399
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Detroit Osteopathic Hospital
- University Of Health Science College Of Osteo Med
- Delaware Valley College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravitsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravitsky works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravitsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravitsky, there are benefits to both methods.