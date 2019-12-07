Dr. Michael Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Ray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|State University Of New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Florida Cardiology Group - Atlantis110 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 110, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 641-9541Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr Ray since 2015. He has been nothing but professional, courteous and has always taken time to explain things to me in detail!
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1548363435
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Ny/U Fla Gainesvill|Ny Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Ny Hospital-Cornell Medical Center
- Cornell Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine|State University Of New York
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.