Overview of Dr. Michael Ray, MD

Dr. Michael Ray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine|State University Of New York and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Ray works at Florida Cardiology Group in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.