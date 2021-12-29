See All Podiatrists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Michael Rayno Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Virginia Beach, VA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Rayno Jr, DPM

Dr. Michael Rayno Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Dr. Rayno Jr works at Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rayno Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Foot and Ankle Center
    1788 Republic Rd Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-0898
  2. 2
    2088 S Independence Blvd Ste 101, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 481-0898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Ankle Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 29, 2021
    Strongly recommend this doctor for foot and ankle issues. I’ve been seeing Dr. Rayno for over four years. He doesn’t dillydally or make small talk. He’s extremely intelligent and straight to the point. He’ll make time to see you if you have an emergency on the same day. Dr. Rayno is a great doctor!
    Mike — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Rayno Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801841879
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.