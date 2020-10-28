Dr. Michael Reece, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reece, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Reece, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bryan, TX.
Locations
Michael K.Reece, DDS3851 Sagebriar Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 258-5554Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This place is like going to a Spa! they have the best customer service, very knowledgeable people! My hygienist was divine, so gentle, no pain, loved it!
About Dr. Michael Reece, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Spanish
- 1366650491
Dr. Reece has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reece speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reece. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reece.
