See All General Dentists in Bryan, TX
Dr. Michael Reece, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Michael Reece, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Reece, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bryan, TX. 

Dr. Reece works at Michael K.Reece, DDS in Bryan, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael K.Reece, DDS
    3851 Sagebriar Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 258-5554
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anodontia
Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth
Anodontia
Bad Taste in Mouth
Broken Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anodontia Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Jaw Bone Tissue Deterioration Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouth Ulcer Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Preseason Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Abnormalities as Seen in Diabetes Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Avulsion Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Displacement Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Dental Injury Treatment Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Reece?

Oct 28, 2020
This place is like going to a Spa! they have the best customer service, very knowledgeable people! My hygienist was divine, so gentle, no pain, loved it!
Camila — Oct 28, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Michael Reece, DDS
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Michael Reece, DDS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reece to family and friends

Dr. Reece's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Reece

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Michael Reece, DDS.

About Dr. Michael Reece, DDS

Specialties
  • Dentistry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1366650491
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Reece, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reece is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reece has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reece has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Reece. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reece.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reece, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reece appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Michael Reece, DDS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.