Dr. Michael Reed, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Reed, MD
Dr. Michael Reed, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel and Nebraska Spine Hospital.
Dr. Reed's Office Locations
Omaha6829 N 72nd St Ste 4500, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 572-3790
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Nebraska Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reed is the best. He really cares about his patients. Always listens to my concerns. Provides great education during my visits. He has a great sense of humor.
About Dr. Michael Reed, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hurley Med Center
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reed has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.