Dr. Michael Reed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Missoula, MT.
Western Montana Foot & Ankle2825 Stockyard Rd Ste J1, Missoula, MT 59808 Directions (406) 543-5333Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is very caring and he explains things in terms that you can understand. Very awesome bedside manner
Dr. Reed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reed.
