Dr. Michael Reel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Reel, MD
Dr. Michael Reel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Reel works at
Dr. Reel's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics Gynecology & Menopause Physicians P.c.40 Temple St Ste 7A, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 789-2011
-
2
OB/GYN & Menopause Physicians135 GOOSE LN, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-4450
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reel?
Dr Reel is a very knowledgeable, compassionate, and understanding doctor. Staff is friendly and professional.
About Dr. Michael Reel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1467636225
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Columbia College Of Columbia University, New York, Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reel works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Reel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.