Dr. Michael Reel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Reel works at Ob/Gyn & Menopause Physicians in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.