Dr. Michael Reeves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.



Dr. Reeves works at Delta Oaks Clinic in Eugene, OR with other offices in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.