Dr. Michael Regan, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Regan, DPM
Dr. Michael Regan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Miami Valley Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.
Dr. Regan's Office Locations
- 1 2222 Philadelphia Dr Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45406 Directions (937) 221-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Regan?
Dr Regan and his staff were so incredibly helpful with treating and monitoring my broken foot. He and the staff answered all my questions and went above and beyond to make sure I had as much information as possible for my condition.
About Dr. Michael Regan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Regan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Regan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regan.
