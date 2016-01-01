Overview of Dr. Michael Reich, MD

Dr. Michael Reich, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Reich works at Alan P Zeitlin M D and Michael Reich M D Pllc in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.