Dr. Michael Reid, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reid, DPM
Overview of Dr. Michael Reid, DPM
Dr. Michael Reid, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
-
1
M. Health Fairview Clinic -oxboro600 W 98th St, Minneapolis, MN 55420 Directions (952) 881-2651
-
2
Fairview Sports and Orthopedic Care14101 Fairview Dr Ste 300, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 892-2650
-
3
Fairview Southdale Hospital6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (952) 924-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reid?
About Dr. Michael Reid, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1528287414
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.