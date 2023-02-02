Overview of Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD

Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Reinhorn works at Newton Wellesley Surgeons in Newton, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.