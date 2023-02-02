Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD
Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Newton-Wellesley Surgeons Inc2000 Washington St Ste 365, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 244-5355
Boston Hernia & Pilonidal Center Pllc20 Walnut St Ste 100, Wellesley, MA 02481 Directions (617) 466-3373Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
A fantastic surgeon with bedside manner. Grounded and simply top notch.
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- 1306837356
- Bumc/Bu
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- General Surgery
Dr. Reinhorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reinhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reinhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinhorn has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Reinhorn speaks Creole and French Creole.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.