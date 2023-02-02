See All General Surgeons in Newton, MA
Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (115)
Map Pin Small Newton, MA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD

Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Reinhorn works at Newton Wellesley Surgeons in Newton, MA with other offices in Wellesley, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Reinhorn's Office Locations

    Newton-Wellesley Surgeons Inc
    2000 Washington St Ste 365, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 244-5355
    Boston Hernia & Pilonidal Center Pllc
    20 Walnut St Ste 100, Wellesley, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 466-3373
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Inguinal Hernia
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 02, 2023
    A fantastic surgeon with bedside manner. Grounded and simply top notch.
    Ken Gordon — Feb 02, 2023
    About Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and French Creole
    NPI Number
    • 1306837356
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bumc/Bu
    Internship
    • Boston Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Reinhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reinhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reinhorn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reinhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reinhorn has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

