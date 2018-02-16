Dr. Reinig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michael Reinig, DO
Dr. Michael Reinig, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and Hocking Valley Community Hospital.
River Valley Campus Fairfield2405 N Columbus St Ste 200, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-4480
Fairfield Medical Center401 N Ewing St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-6450
- 3 1153 E Main St, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-4480
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Hocking Valley Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Reining is very kind and caring. He has a vast knowledge of the heart and can explain the facts so anyone can understand what is wrong and how to fix it. Love his staff and highly recommend him for anyheart issues.
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Reinig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reinig has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reinig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Reinig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reinig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reinig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reinig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.