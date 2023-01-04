Dr. Michael Reiter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reiter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Reiter, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Reiter, MD
Dr. Michael Reiter, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Dr. Reiter works at
Dr. Reiter's Office Locations
-
1
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 320A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-6230Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reiter?
Dr. Reiter did emergency surgery and saved my husband from being paralyzed! He is a fantastic surgeon, excellent communicator and kind/caring bedside manner. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Reiter, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1285051482
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reiter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reiter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reiter works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reiter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reiter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reiter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reiter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.