Dr. Michael Renfrow, MD
Dr. Michael Renfrow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
South Florida Surgical Group8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 803E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-9522
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality, very caring, and professional, takes the time to listen to patients concerns. Explaining procedures and concerns!
About Dr. Michael Renfrow, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902068836
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
