Dr. Michael Rensch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They completed their fellowship with Brooke Army Mc



Dr. Rensch works at Hill Country Digestive Health in Kerrville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.