Dr. Michael Rensink, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Rensink, MD

Dr. Michael Rensink, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.

Dr. Rensink works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rensink's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    765 Medical Center Ct Ste 210, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 482-0565
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Dysphagia
Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Sliding Scale
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 06, 2021
    He has been our family ENT for over 20 years. He and his team and fellow doctors are so kind, caring and giving of their time and knowledge. I would recommended him without any hesitation to anyone and everyone.
    — Jun 06, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Rensink, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1629001177
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rensink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rensink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rensink has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rensink has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rensink works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Chula Vista, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rensink’s profile.

    Dr. Rensink has seen patients for Vertigo, Earwax Buildup and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rensink on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rensink. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rensink.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rensink, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rensink appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

