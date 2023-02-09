Dr. Michael Repine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Repine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder, 2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304, (303) 440-3000
Boulder Medical Center - Louisville - Avista, 80 Health Park Dr Ste 100, Louisville, CO 80027, (303) 673-0448
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I'm 3 months out from a total knee replacement. Very pleased with every aspect and every stage of this process. I recommend Dr. Repine.
About Dr. Michael Repine, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1316921919
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center.
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Colorado
