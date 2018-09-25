Overview of Dr. Michael Repka, MD

Dr. Michael Repka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Repka works at MAUMENEE in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Middle River, MD and Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.