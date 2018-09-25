See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Michael Repka, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Repka, MD

Dr. Michael Repka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Repka works at MAUMENEE in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Middle River, MD and Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Repka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-8314
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    6201 Greenleigh Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-9441
  3. 3
    Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute - Green Spring Station Lutherville
    10753 Falls Rd Ste 455, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 583-2800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Hypotropia
Hypertropia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 25, 2018
    Dr Repka has treated my daughter for the last 5 years for exotropia. He is very conservative and thoughtful in his approach to patient care. We moved forward with the surgery last December and the results have been staggering. Her self esteem is so much higher and the functionality is also much improved. We feel so fortunate to have Dr. Repka as her surgeon.
    Virginia Beach, VA — Sep 25, 2018
    About Dr. Michael Repka, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689617524
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Repka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Repka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Repka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Repka has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Repka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Repka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

