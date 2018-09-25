Dr. Michael Repka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Repka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Repka, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Repka, MD
Dr. Michael Repka, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Repka works at
Dr. Repka's Office Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-8314Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- 2 6201 Greenleigh Ave, Middle River, MD 21220 Directions (410) 955-9441
-
3
Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Institute - Green Spring Station Lutherville10753 Falls Rd Ste 455, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Repka?
Dr Repka has treated my daughter for the last 5 years for exotropia. He is very conservative and thoughtful in his approach to patient care. We moved forward with the surgery last December and the results have been staggering. Her self esteem is so much higher and the functionality is also much improved. We feel so fortunate to have Dr. Repka as her surgeon.
About Dr. Michael Repka, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1689617524
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Repka has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Repka accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Repka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Repka works at
Dr. Repka has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Repka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Repka. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Repka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Repka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Repka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.