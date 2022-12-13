Dr. Michael Rerko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rerko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rerko, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rerko, MD
Dr. Michael Rerko, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Rerko's Office Locations
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic ONE6840 Perimeter Dr, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 827-8700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rerko is an exceptional practitioner. I've dealt with Drs in the past whose egos outweigh their ability to explain and show compassion when explaining procedures. He remembers me every visit and is well prepared to discuss options. I've had 5 surgeries from Dr. Rerko and have been exceptionally happy with the results. If you have hand issues, he's a great guy, and excellent listener and very qualified. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Rerko, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1720273089
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- The University Of Notre Dame
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rerko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rerko accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rerko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rerko has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rerko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rerko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rerko.
