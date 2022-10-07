Overview of Dr. Michael Retino, DO

Dr. Michael Retino, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Retino works at Upcp Uh Community Surgeons in Mentor, OH with other offices in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.