Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rettig, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Rettig's Office Locations
Jeffrey A. Goldstein, Md, Facs, Faoa111 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 513-7711Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Nyu Medical Center530 1st Ave Ste 8U, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 501-0740
NYU Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, New York, NY233 Broadway Rm 640, New York, NY 10279 Directions (646) 501-2179
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rettig is personable and professional. He did a great job repairing my broken wrist. His office is well run. Follow-up visits were thorough and he answered all my questions patiently.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- New York University Med Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cornell
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rettig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rettig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rettig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rettig has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rettig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Rettig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rettig.
