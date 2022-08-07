See All Hand Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Michael Rettig, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.4 (66)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Rettig, MD

Dr. Michael Rettig, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Rettig works at NYU Langone At Trinity in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rettig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey A. Goldstein, Md, Facs, Faoa
    111 Broadway Fl 4, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 513-7711
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Nyu Medical Center
    530 1st Ave Ste 8U, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-0740
  3. 3
    NYU Orthopaedic Surgery Associates, New York, NY
    233 Broadway Rm 640, New York, NY 10279 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 501-2179

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (23)
    About Dr. Michael Rettig, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700926219
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • New York University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
