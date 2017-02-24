Overview of Dr. Michael Reuter, DPM

Dr. Michael Reuter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Reuter works at Dialysis Center of Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.