Overview of Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD

Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bridgeton, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Reynolds works at SSM Health in Bridgeton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.