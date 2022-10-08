Dr. Michael Rezaian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rezaian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rezaian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Rezaian, MD
Dr. Michael Rezaian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Rezaian works at
Dr. Rezaian's Office Locations
Kidney Specialists Pllc176 Health Care Ln Ste A, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 262-0085
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical Center
- War Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rezaian?
I saw Dr. Rezaian for the first time a few months ago and was very pleased. His staff is very friendly and helpful. Dr. Rezaian himself is skilled and compassionate. I had a Televisit with him and that went very well too I have recommended Dr. Rezaian to my friends and will continue to see him for my health issue. I highly recommend Dr. Rezaian! It was easy to make a connection with him. He listened well and answered all my questions in a manner I could understand. He listen to what I thought was going on and took it into consideration with his recommendations. I felt I had an active role in my own healthcare.
About Dr. Michael Rezaian, MD
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598821449
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Affil Hospital|Hahnemann University Hospital|Vet Affairs Med Center|Waterbury Hospital Health Center
- Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine
Dr. Rezaian works at
