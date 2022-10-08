Overview of Dr. Michael Rezaian, MD

Dr. Michael Rezaian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Mundial Dominicana, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Jefferson Medical Center, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Rezaian works at Kidney Specialists Pllc in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.