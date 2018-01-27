Overview of Dr. Michael Rezak, MD

Dr. Michael Rezak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Rezak works at Presence Center for Advanced Care in Chicago, IL with other offices in Highland Park, IL and Winfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.