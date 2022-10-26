Dr. Michael Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rhee, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Rhee, MD
Dr. Michael Rhee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from University of Southern Califorina - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee's Office Locations
Advanced Spine & Brain Center2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 410, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 781-4007Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Liberty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
The office staff is so friendly and Dr. Rhee, Tracy & Alex are top notch. They are very thorough with the examination, and surgery if required. I highly recommend them for any back problems. It is very unusual to find an office that everyone is so nice and helpful.
About Dr. Michael Rhee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1124255021
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville, Louisville, Ky
- SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, Ny
- University of Southern Califorina - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.