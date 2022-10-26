Overview of Dr. Michael Rhee, MD

Dr. Michael Rhee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from University of Southern Califorina - Keck School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA and is affiliated with Liberty Hospital.



Dr. Rhee works at Advanced Spine & Brain Center in Liberty, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.