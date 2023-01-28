Dr. Michael Rho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rho, MD
Dr. Michael Rho, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Stoneham, MA.
Tufts Medical Center Boston41 Montvale Ave Ste 200, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 279-0971
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
This was my first experience at Mass Eye and Ear and I though I had heard great things, I was concerned with the commute from NH, but knew I needed the best, so I would make it work! It was worth every second of my commute! Dr. Rho is the most compassionate and knowledgeable surgeon. This was the first time in my life that I did not feel rushed in a doctor's office, and had a surgeon take the time to explain the procedure to me in a way that I could understand and felt completely confident going into surgery. Each follow up afterwards was easier than expected. The front desk staff is all friendly, and the nursing staff put me at ease when I was nervous. I recommend Mass Eye and Ear to everyone, and I would go here over anywhere else if I, or anyone in my family needed care in the future. I feel so incredibly grateful for such a smooth and positive experience and for the care Dr. Rho gave and would highly recommend him. If you do not live near by, it is without a doubt worth the trip.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1952380529
- Otolaryngology
