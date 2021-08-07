Dr. Richard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Richard, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Richard, MD
Dr. Michael Richard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Richard works at
Dr. Richard's Office Locations
Neigel Center PA254 Columbia Tpke Ste 200, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 410-1100
Duke Eye Center of Cary2000 Regency Pkwy Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 297-0900
Barnabas Health Ambulatory Care Center200 S Orange Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 410-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Explained everything. Office was receptive.
About Dr. Michael Richard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1669434197
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richard works at
Dr. Richard has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Repair of Entropion or Ectropion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.