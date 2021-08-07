Overview of Dr. Michael Richard, MD

Dr. Michael Richard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Richard works at Neigel Center, PA (Florham Park) in Florham Park, NJ with other offices in Cary, NC and Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ectropion of Eyelid, Repair of Entropion or Ectropion and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.