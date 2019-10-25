Overview

Dr. Michael Richheimer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Georges U.



Dr. Richheimer works at Allergy and Asthma Care of New York- A division of ProHealthCare, LLP in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.