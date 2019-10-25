See All Allergists & Immunologists in Bay Shore, NY
Dr. Michael Richheimer, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Richheimer, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Georges U.

Dr. Richheimer works at Allergy and Asthma Care of New York- A division of ProHealthCare, LLP in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Care of New York- A division of ProHealthCare, LLP
    650 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 665-6363

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2019
    Dr. Richheimer and his staff are great! Everyone takes their time to address your questions, and I never feel rushed. I get allergy shots and they do work - I feel so much better.
    — Oct 25, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Richheimer, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285614107
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY Stony Brook Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Josephs Hosp/Seton Hall U
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Richheimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richheimer works at Allergy and Asthma Care of New York- A division of ProHealthCare, LLP in Bay Shore, NY. View the full address on Dr. Richheimer’s profile.

    Dr. Richheimer has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richheimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Richheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richheimer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

