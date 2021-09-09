Dr. Michael Rickoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rickoff, MD
Dr. Michael Rickoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Endocrinology Consultants317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hro9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
Tiger Blvd.1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
Dr. Rickoff is knowledgeable, competent and has a wonderful bedside manner. He explains diagnoses, treatments, options, and prognoses and answers all questions presented. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking care for gastrointestinal concerns.
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851373724
- Med University SC
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
