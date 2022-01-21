Overview of Dr. Michael Rieber, MD

Dr. Michael Rieber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Rieber works at Orthopedics Unlimited in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ and Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.