Overview of Dr. Michael Rieser, MD

Dr. Michael Rieser, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SAINT JOSEPHS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.



Dr. Rieser works at Ridge Behavioral Health System in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), Suicidal Ideation and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.