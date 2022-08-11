Dr. Michael Rigby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rigby, DO
Overview
Dr. Michael Rigby, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
Rigby Performance Medicine4123 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455 Directions (336) 365-0001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an ongoing issue with my elbow/arm. Dr Rigby was great, he took the time to get what had become a lengthy history and he was able to help me out. I had already seen other providers that weren't as thorough and didn't completely address, so since I play tennis the issue kept resurfacing. Its been a couple of years now - so he did the trick! Will definitely go back for any future issues with me or my family.
About Dr. Michael Rigby, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1649532110
Education & Certifications
- Moses Cone Family Medicine
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rigby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rigby accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigby.
