Dr. Michael Rigby, DO

Sports Medicine
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Rigby, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Rigby works at Rigby Performance Medicine, PLLC in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rigby Performance Medicine
    4123 Lawndale Dr, Greensboro, NC 27455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 365-0001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Exercise Program
Fracture Care
Joint Drainage
Exercise Program Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2022
    I had an ongoing issue with my elbow/arm. Dr Rigby was great, he took the time to get what had become a lengthy history and he was able to help me out. I had already seen other providers that weren't as thorough and didn't completely address, so since I play tennis the issue kept resurfacing. Its been a couple of years now - so he did the trick! Will definitely go back for any future issues with me or my family.
    Heather — Aug 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Rigby, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1649532110
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Moses Cone Family Medicine
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rigby, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rigby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rigby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rigby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rigby works at Rigby Performance Medicine, PLLC in Greensboro, NC. View the full address on Dr. Rigby’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rigby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rigby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rigby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rigby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

