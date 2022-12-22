Overview of Dr. Michael Riggenbach, MD

Dr. Michael Riggenbach, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wright State University|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Riggenbach works at Central FL Hospitalist Partners in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.