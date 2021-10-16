Overview

Dr. Michael Rihner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Monroe County Hospital and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Rihner works at Citrin Rihner/Gupta Cardiology in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.