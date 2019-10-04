Dr. Michael Rinaldi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rinaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rinaldi, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rinaldi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Lincoln.
Locations
Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-400
Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-8188
Atrium Health Imaging -kenilworth1237 Harding Pl Ste 3100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 373-0212
Sanger Heart and Vascular1656 Riverchase Blvd Ste 2500, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 327-3456
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Cleveland
- Atrium Health Lincoln
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Top notch! Fantastic bed side manner. Great experience. My husband's need for a procedure was holding up an oncology procedure. This team communicated beautifully with Levine oncology docs and expedited the procedure so that he could have the next cancer treatment.
About Dr. Michael Rinaldi, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891708939
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
