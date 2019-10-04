Overview

Dr. Michael Rinaldi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Cleveland and Atrium Health Lincoln.



Dr. Rinaldi works at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.