Dr. Michael Ringer, MD
Dr. Michael Ringer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Medical Center Modesto, Memorial Medical Center and Stanislaus Surgical Hospital.
FCPP-GMMSA-Endocrinology1541 Florida Ave Ste 200, Modesto, CA 95350 Directions (209) 577-3388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Medical Center Modesto
- Memorial Medical Center
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
My questions were answered. I will be getting blood work and samples done
About Dr. Michael Ringer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184611220
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Creighton U Affil Hosp
- Creighton U Affil Hosps
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ringer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ringer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ringer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ringer has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ringer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ringer speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Ringer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ringer.
