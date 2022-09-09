Overview of Dr. Michael Rivera

Dr. Michael Rivera is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.



Dr. Rivera works at Florida Foot & Ankle Associates LLC in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.