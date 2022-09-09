See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Michael Rivera

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.9 (26)
Map Pin Small Pembroke Pines, FL
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Rivera

Dr. Michael Rivera is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Rivera works at Florida Foot & Ankle Associates LLC in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rivera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Foot & Ankle Associates LLC
    601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 414, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 888-1444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital West
  • Memorial Regional Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Bone Reconstruction Recovery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Recovery Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Rivera

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528079787
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NYCPM Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Rivera is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivera works at Florida Foot & Ankle Associates LLC in Pembroke Pines, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rivera’s profile.

    Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

