Dr. Michael Rivner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rivner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Rivner, MD
Dr. Michael Rivner, MD is a Registered Nurse in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Rivner works at
Dr. Rivner's Office Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
AU Health West Wheeler1220 W Wheeler Pkwy, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions
-
3
Tufts Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivner?
The first time I saw Dr. Rivner he spent several hours with me. In each follow up since then he has spent at least an hour carefully evaluating me. He does not diagnose a person without indisputable data and so for some diseases like ALS, you may see him over a long period before you have a diagnosis. Better to take time than to deliver a wrong diagnosis especially regarding a disease like ALS. He is an expert in his field and I trust the care I receive from him completely.
About Dr. Michael Rivner, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- English
- Male
- 1669582649
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rivner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rivner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivner works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.