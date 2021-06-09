Dr. Michael Rizen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rizen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Rizen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Overlake Optical1300 116TH AVE NE, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 464-7912
- 2 6520 226th Pl SE Ste 204, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 391-8602
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Rizen is clearly knowledgeable. Excellent eye care. He is the one that really understands my case of ocular hypertension.
About Dr. Michael Rizen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1134104094
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Rizen has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
