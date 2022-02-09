See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New Haven, CT
Dr. Michael Robbins, DO

Pain Medicine
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Robbins, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Robbins works at Advanced Diagnstc Pain Trmt Ctr in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Haven Office
    1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 212, New Haven, CT 06511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 624-4208
  2. 2
    Starling Physicians
    80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 545-5000
  3. 3
    Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery
    100 Retreat Ave Ste 900, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 218-2204

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Dr. Michael Robbins, OD is without question, the most competent healthcare provider I have met in my 58 years. I have, unfortunately, required pain management for a very long time. First two hip replacements, simultaneously, a spine fusion, and continuing issues too many for a man my age. Dr Robbins is the type of doctor that can pinpoint an issue, diagnose it correctly, and was absolutely right every single time. He speaks succinctly, has tremendous confidence, as he should, and knows the spine, the mechanics of it, and how to treat issues without just writing a prescription and sending you on your way. I’ve never felt rushed. I’ve never felt like he was talking down to me, as some do, and his exams are not at all cursory; meaning not the typical rubber hammer on the knee. Every one of his processes is deliberate, and his knowledge is world class. His experience, training, and a keen sense of the human anatomy makes him the top in his field. I will always truly appreciate Dr Robbins.
    D D — Feb 09, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Robbins, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477665420
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Robbins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

