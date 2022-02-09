Dr. Michael Robbins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robbins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Robbins, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Robbins, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
New Haven Office1 Long Wharf Dr Ste 212, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 624-4208
Starling Physicians80 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06102 Directions (860) 545-5000
Jefferson Cherry Hill Surgery & Specialty Care - Breast Surgery100 Retreat Ave Ste 900, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 218-2204
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Michael Robbins, OD is without question, the most competent healthcare provider I have met in my 58 years. I have, unfortunately, required pain management for a very long time. First two hip replacements, simultaneously, a spine fusion, and continuing issues too many for a man my age. Dr Robbins is the type of doctor that can pinpoint an issue, diagnose it correctly, and was absolutely right every single time. He speaks succinctly, has tremendous confidence, as he should, and knows the spine, the mechanics of it, and how to treat issues without just writing a prescription and sending you on your way. I’ve never felt rushed. I’ve never felt like he was talking down to me, as some do, and his exams are not at all cursory; meaning not the typical rubber hammer on the knee. Every one of his processes is deliberate, and his knowledge is world class. His experience, training, and a keen sense of the human anatomy makes him the top in his field. I will always truly appreciate Dr Robbins.
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robbins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robbins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robbins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.