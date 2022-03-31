Dr. Michael Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Roberts, MD
Dr. Michael Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
Michael Andrew Roberts, M.D., Inc.1510 S Central Ave Ste 100, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (213) 483-2416Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The last 5 years Dr. Michael Roberts worked on my right then left eye. He's very thorough and easy going. His office and surgical staff are excellent, friendly and helpful as well.
About Dr. Michael Roberts, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Institute Ucla
- Cooperstown Med Center|Cooperstown Med Ctr
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Pterygium, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roberts speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
