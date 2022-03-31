See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Michael Roberts, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Roberts, MD

Dr. Michael Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Roberts works at Michael Andrew Roberts, M.D., Inc., APC in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Andrew Roberts, M.D., Inc.
    1510 S Central Ave Ste 100, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 483-2416
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Peripheral Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 31, 2022
    The last 5 years Dr. Michael Roberts worked on my right then left eye. He's very thorough and easy going. His office and surgical staff are excellent, friendly and helpful as well.
    k.g. — Mar 31, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Michael Roberts, MD
    About Dr. Michael Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396738530
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute Ucla
    Internship
    • Cooperstown Med Center|Cooperstown Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
