Dr. Michael Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Roberts, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Roberts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Locations
-
1
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr Ste 300, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 744-4900
-
2
Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center - Suite 3002728 Sunset Blvd Ste 300, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 744-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
He is the best cardiologist in the world he's very nice .he is very well educated and treats all patients with respect and care
About Dr. Michael Roberts, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508829730
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.