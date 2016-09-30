Overview of Dr. Michael Robertson, MD

Dr. Michael Robertson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Robertson works at Indiana University Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.