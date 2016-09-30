See All Oncologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Michael Robertson, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Robertson, MD

Dr. Michael Robertson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Robertson works at Indiana University Cancer Center in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Reticulosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Robertson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana University Cancer Center
    535 Barnhill Dr # ROUTE041, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-3960
  2. 2
    Iuhp Bone Marrow Interpretation Laboratory
    1030 W Michigan St # C5226, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-8157

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Reticulosarcoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 30, 2016
    Dr. Robertson saved my life. He was my doctor from Jan. 2001 until Dec. 2015. He was professional, respectful, courteous and he made me a a complete participant in my treatment. In Feb 2016 I moved to Colorado.
    Donald A. Welton in Aurora, CO — Sep 30, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Michael Robertson, MD
    About Dr. Michael Robertson, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861458275
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
