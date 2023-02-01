Dr. Michael Robichaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robichaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Robichaux, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Robichaux, MD
Dr. Michael Robichaux, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Robichaux's Office Locations
Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 924-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robichaux has done Bilateral carpal tunnel release as well as several injections in my upper extremities over the past 16 years. I have nothing but good to say about him and his staff.
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robichaux has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robichaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robichaux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robichaux has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robichaux on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Robichaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robichaux.
