Overview

Dr. Michael Robin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.



Dr. Robin works at Michael L. Robin M.D. in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.