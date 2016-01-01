Dr. Michael Rocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Rocco, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Rocco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Euclid Hospital and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Rocco works at
Locations
-
1
Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd Ste 30N, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 250-7275Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rocco?
About Dr. Michael Rocco, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1356306161
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Euclid Hospital
- Hillcrest Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rocco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rocco works at
Dr. Rocco has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rocco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.